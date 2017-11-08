

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $228 million, or $0.42 per share. This was down from $305 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $4.03 billion. This was down from $4.38 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $228 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $4.03 Bln vs. $4.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.0%



