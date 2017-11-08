

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corrections Corporation Of America (CXW) released earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $42.63 million, or $0.36 per share. This was down from $57.25 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $442.85 million. This was down from $474.94 million last year.



Corrections Corporation Of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $42.63 Mln. vs. $57.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -26.5% -Revenue (Q3): $442.85 Mln vs. $474.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.57 Full year EPS guidance: $2.33 to $2.35



