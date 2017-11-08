TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Difference Capital Financial Inc. ("DCF" or the "Company") (TSX: DCF)(TSX: DCF.DB), today reported its financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Q3 2017 Highlights

-- The portfolio produced a gross loss (before operating costs) of $2.5 million, primarily attributed to an unrealized fair value loss in private positions of $1.4 million, mark-to-market losses on publicly traded positions of $0.7 million, and unrealized foreign exchange losses on U.S. private investments of $0.9 million, offset in part by $0.4 million in portfolio income. -- Net asset value per common share decreased on September 30, 2017 to $7.04 from $7.73 at June 30, 2017. -- As of September 30, 2017, cash on hand was $4.4 million plus the Company held $8.9 million of public securities and distribution receivables. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (figures are in $000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding) Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net gain (loss) on investments and marketable securities (2,902) 471 (4,865) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income 366 631 290 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Portfolio Contribution (2,536) 1,102 (4,575) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total expenses (1,552) (1,437) (1,736) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) (4,088) (335) (6,311) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share (0.70) (0.06) (1.08) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 69,864 74,321 84,018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 28,881 29,224 31,475 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value 40,983 45,097 52,543 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares outstanding (thousands) 5,819 5,835 5,867 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net asset value(1) per share 7.04 7.73 8.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share price 3.30 4.15 5.20 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Third Quarter Financial Results

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was $4.1 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million, or $1.08 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and a net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

During the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded a portfolio loss of $2.5 million. The loss was primarily attributed to a $1.4 million unrealized fair value loss in private positions, $0.7 million mark-to-market decrease in Mogo Finance Technology Inc. common shares, and $0.9 million of unrealized foreign currency translation loss in the Company's U.S. investments, offset in part by $0.4 million of portfolio income.

Total expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $1.6 million compared to $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. The significant components of expenses were as follows:

-- Financing costs were $0.8 million compared to $0.9 million during the same period in 2016. -- Compensation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $0.3 million compared to $0.5 million during the same period in 2016.

Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements which form an integral part of this release. These results, along with the Company's financial statements and its MD&A, are available on the Company's website at www.differencecapital.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Difference Capital Financial Inc.

Difference Capital Financial Inc. invests in and advises growth companies and other opportunities. We currently leverage our capital market expertise to help unlock value in technology, media and healthcare companies, as well as other sectors, as they approach important milestones in their business lifecycle.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "scheduled," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Although DCF believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DCF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

(1) Net asset value ("NAV") is a non-IFRS financial measure and is calculated by subtracting the aggregate fair value of the liabilities of the Company from the aggregate fair value of its assets. Net asset value per share is calculated by dividing NAV by the number of common shares outstanding as at the measurement date. The term net asset value per share does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

