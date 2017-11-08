HAMILTON, Bermuda, 2017-11-08 22:46 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (Nasdaq:ESGR) filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC today, reporting its earnings and financial position for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.



Enstar reported consolidated net earnings of $39.0 million (or $1.99 per fully diluted share) for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $156.0 million (or $8.02 per fully diluted share) for the three months ended September 30, 2016, and $183.9 million ($9.42 per fully diluted share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $242.2 million (or $12.46 per fully diluted share) for the six months ended September 30, 2016.



Enstar's shareholders' equity at September 30, 2017 amounted to $3,021.3 million (or $153.53 per fully diluted share), as compared to $2,802.3 million (or $143.68 per fully diluted share) at December 31, 2016. The Form 10-Q, which is available on Enstar's website, www.enstargroup.com, contains a more detailed description of Enstar's business and financial results.



About Enstar



Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 75 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar's active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd's Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.



Cautionary Statement



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-Q filed on November 8, 2017 and in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.



Contact: Mark Smith Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645