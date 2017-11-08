

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) announced the company anticipates standalone CenturyLink full-year 2017 results to be below its full-year guidance provided in February (adjusted for the Colocation Sale), primarily due to lower strategic revenue growth during the course of the year and higher capital expenditures than originally anticipated.



CenturyLink reiterated standalone Level 3 full-year 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $2.94 to $3.00 billion and free cash flow of $1.10 to $1.16 billion. All other Level 3 outlook measures also remain unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX