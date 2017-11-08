

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) reported a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $11.97 million, or $0.03 per share. This was down from $51.17 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Prospect Capital Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $11.97 Mln. vs. $51.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.03 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -78.6%



