

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genesis HealthCare (GEN) announced the company and its counterparties to the Welltower Master Lease, the Sabra Master Leases, the Welltower Bridge Loans, the Term Loans and certain other loans have entered into preliminary non-binding agreements concerning a proposed long-term restructuring of these master leases and loans in an effort to strengthen significantly the capital structure of the company. The restructuring plans, if and when fully consummated, are expected to reduce the company's current cash fixed charges between $80 million and $100 million annually.



These restructuring plans include the proposed sale by Sabra and Welltower of certain facilities currently leased to the company, which the company intends to re-lease from new third-party landlords at reduced rents. Genesis will also make commercially reasonable efforts to refinance or repay through asset sales, certain of its debt obligations with Welltower which, upon completion, is expected to result in a reduction in interest costs.



Genesis believes the transactions under the proposed restructuring could occur during the first half of 2018.



