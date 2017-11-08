

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infinera Corp. (INFN) announced the company is implementing a plan to restructure its worldwide operations in order to reduce expenses. The company will reduce headcount, rationalize certain products and programs, and close a remote R&D facility.



Infinera anticipates annual savings from the restructuring to be approximately $40.0 million. The company estimates total costs related to the restructuring will be in the range of $21.0 million to $27.0 million.



Infinera anticipates a majority of the restructuring will be completed during the fourth quarter of 2017.



