

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) announced, for full year 2017, the company now projects EPS in a range of $1.50 to $1.52, revised from previous guidance range of $1.50 to $1.54. Normalized FFO per share is now targeted in the range of $2.33 to $2.35 compared to previous guidance range of $2.31 to $2.35.



Third-quarter net income totaled $41.2 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $55.3 million, or $0.47 per share, prior year. Normalized FFO was $66.4 million, or $0.56 per share compared to $80.9 million, or $0.69 per share, prior year.



