NanoViricides, Inc.: NanoViricides Signs Extension of Herpes Virus (HSV) Testing Agreement with University of Wisconsin

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) (the "Company") has announced that it has extended and expanded its in vivo testing agreement with researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health for animal models of genital herpes, HSV-induced Acute Retinal Necrosis (ARN), and other herpes virus infections.

Genital herpes is a sexually transmitted disease that has infected over 50M people in the US alone. It is estimated that there are over 500M cases world-wide. There are no effective topical treatments. Current standard of care consists of the use of oral Acyclovir or its analogues. Active cases of genital herpes in pregnant women about to deliver can lead to a lethal brain infection (herpes encephalitis) in the newborn child.

Acute retinal necrosis is characterized by severe ocular inflammation, retinal necrosis, and a high incidence of retinal detachment (RD) leading to visual loss and blindness. The disease is caused by members of the herpes virus family, including herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV-2), varicella zoster virus (VZV), and herpes simplex virus (HSV-1).

The studies will be performed in the laboratory of Professor Curtis Brandt, Collaborative Ophthalmic Research Laboratories, CORL, at the University of Wisconsin. Dr. Brandt is a Professor in the Departments of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, Medical Microbiology and Immunology, and Director of the Vision Research Core at the University of Wisconsin. Both Dr. Brandt and his staff have extensive experience working with different strains of the herpes virus. The Company has previously reported that the results of the evaluation of Nanoviricides' anti-herpes compounds in a disease-relevant animal model of ARN will be presented to the annual meeting of the Ocular Microbiology and Immunology Group (OMIG) of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans on November 10th, 2017, by Vivien Boniuk, MD, consulting ophthalmologist to the Company.

About NanoViricides:

NanoViricides, Inc. (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. The Company is developing drugs against a number of viral diseases, including VZV, oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye, including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others.

About CORL :

CORL is a collaborative team of internationally recognized vision scientists founded on providing world-class vision research support for industry at the University of Wisconsin. CORL understands industry's timeline-driven culture and can collaborate with industry via fee-for-service agreements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in pre-clinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

