

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release October numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting an action-packed day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.7 percent on year, up from 1.6 percent in September. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent, slowing from 6.9 percent in the previous month.



Japan will provide September figures for machine orders and current account, as well as October data for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.



Machine orders are expected to fall 2.0 percent on month and rise 2.0 percent on year after advancing 3.4 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year in August. The current account surplus is pegged at 2.375 trillion yen, down from 2.380 trillion yen a month earlier.



Bank lending including trusts is expected to hold steady at 3.0 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts is expected to slow to 2.9 percent from 3.0 percent in September.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is expected to show a score of 50.5, down from 51.3 in September. The outlook is called at 51.2, up from 51.0 a month earlier.



Australia will see September figures for home loans - which are expected to gain 2.0 percent on month after rising 10 percent in August. The value of loans was up 0.9 percent in August, while investment lending climbed 4.3 percent.



The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



Malaysia also will see September numbers for unemployment; in August, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the participation rate was 67.8 percent.



The central bank in the Philippines will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.00 percent.



