Kirkland & Ellis partner Mario Mancuso releases 'A Dealmaker's Guide to CFIUS'

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mario Mancuso, P.C., a partner at Kirkland & Ellis and the leader of the Firm's International Trade and National Security practice, released the 2017 edition of his book, "A Dealmaker's Guide to CFIUS,"today.

In the wake of several high-profile failed transactions, such as the acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation by a Chinese investor, the book aims to provide clear, succinct answers to certain frequently asked questions from boards, investors, and bankers about the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Topics covered include:

How CFIUS can be relevant for U.S.-based private equity sponsors;

How CFIUS evaluates the national security risk profile of a particular transaction;

What occurs during the CFIUS review process;

How to think through strategic and tactical considerations in specific transactions; and

Emerging 2017 themes in CFIUS reviews that may impact deal feasibility, certainty, and timing.

Written in a succinct Q&A format, the book is not an academic treatise, but a practical resource for senior business executives written by a former CFIUS decision maker, senior Pentagon official, and corporate lawyer, who regularly advises boards and investors on CFIUS and international risk matters, and routinely practices before CFIUS on behalf of clients.

"CFIUS is increasingly relevant across industries and transaction types," Mr. Mancuso said. "While every transaction is different, my aim for this primer is to help buyers, sellers, and other interested parties think through CFIUS -- strategically and tactically -- within the M&A process."

About Mario Mancuso, P.C.

Mario Mancuso, P.C., leads Kirkland & Ellis LLP's International Trade & National Security practice. Mario is a former U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, senior Defense Department official, and military officer.

About Kirkland & Ellis

Kirkland & Ellis LLP (www.kirkland.com) is a global law firm with more than 2,000-attorneys representing clients in international trade and national security, private equity/M&A and other complex corporate transactions, restructuring, tax, litigation and dispute resolution/arbitration, and intellectual property matters. The Firm has 13 offices around the world: Washington, D.C., Beijing, Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Shanghai.