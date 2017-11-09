

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer apologized on Wednesday for two massive data breaches at the internet company.



'Yahoo was the victim of criminal state-sponsored attacks on its systems, resulting in the theft of certain user information,' Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer said. 'We worked hard over the years to earn our users' trust. As CEO, these thefts occurred during my tenure, and I want to sincerely apologized to each and every one of our users.'



Mayer said that Yahoo has not been able to find the intrusion that led to some of the thefts.



The data breach took place in 2013. The company then in 2016 disclosed that the hack impacted about 1 billion accounts, however, last month it was revealed that every account - 3 billion in all - was affected by the data breach. Hackers stole email addresses, passwords, birth dates, telephone numbers and more in the attack, but did not access payment card data or information about bank accounts.



Two Russian intelligence agents and two other people have been indicted in connection with the 'highly complex' attack of at least 500 million Yahoo accounts.



Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless operator, acquired most of Yahoo Inc's assets in June.



