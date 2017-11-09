TRT World's Show, off the Grid, Expose the Illegal Organ-Trafficking Trade in Middle East

ISTANBUL, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Off The Grid tells compelling human stories from across the globe, framing them within a bigger picture. It's about individuals whose lives have been affected by unforeseen events, but who decide to take their destinies into their own hands.

A new episode of Off the Grid - Silent Death on a Syrian Journey - exposes a booming illegal trade in the Middle East: Organ trafficking. Producer/Director Mouhssine Ennaimi visits Lebanon where hundreds of thousands of desperately poor Syrians have taken refuge. With little money for food and shelter, Abu Ahmed and Abdallah have sold their kidneys to organ traffickers. One of them was given only a fraction of the sum promised and faces now health complications. The other one is recovering in a filthy room in a dirty slum hoping to be smuggled to Europe by the organ trafficker.

"In this illegal business, as some people call red gold, silence is usually the rule," said Ennaimi who manages to track down a trafficker. "It took us weeks to secure a meeting with the middle man. He shows no remorse for what he's doing and sees himself as a facilitator," he added.

The documentary also features an organ-harvesting surgical assistant. Despite the risks, he agrees to talk about the organ-trafficking business.

Off The Grid's episode Silent Death on a Syrian Journey will be on TRT World on November 11, 2017 at 09:15 GMT.

Duration: 15 minutes

Producer/Director: Mouhssine Ennaimi

Executive Producer: Alexandra Pauliat

About TRT World

Turkey's first English-language international news platform was launched in 2015. Headquatered in Istanbul, it has four newsrooms and includes an extensive global bureau network covering major regions and hot spots. It is widely available in all major English-speaking territories and can be accessed via traditional media, including free-to-air, cable and satellite, and other digital platforms, including mobiles, desktops and social media.

www.trtworld.com

