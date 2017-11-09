

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 518.090 trillion yen.



That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.9 percent gain in September (originally 3.0 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending again advanced an annual 2.8 percent to 450.429 trillion yen - also shy of forecasts for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



Lending from trusts gained 2.6 percent on year to 67.661 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks plummeted 24.5 percent to 2.052 trillion yen.



