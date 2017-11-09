

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan plummeted a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1.027 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in August.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 3.5 percent - again missing expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 4.4 percent increase in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, skidded 10.2 percent on month and gained 9.1 percent on year to 2.319 trillion yen.



