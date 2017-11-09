

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 2.271 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That missed forecasts for a surplus of 2.363 trillion yen and was down from 2.380 trillion yen in August.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 852.2 billion yen, beating forecasts for 832.5 billion yen and up from 318.7 billion yen in the previous month.



Exports climbed 14.4 percent on year to 6.725 trillion yen, while imports advanced an annual 12.7 percent to 5.873 trillion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 4.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 2.037 trillion yen.



