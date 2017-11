LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom narrowed in October, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday - gaining just 1.0 percent.



That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent and was down from 6.0 percent in September.



By region, house prices were down in London, the South East, north-east England and East Anglia.



Prices advanced in Scotland, Wales, north-west England and Northern Ireland.



