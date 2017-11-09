Pollard Banknote Announces Dividend

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per Common Share for the period from October1, 2016 to December31, 2017. Payment will be made on January15, 2018 to shareholders of record on December31, 2017.

About Pollard Banknote Limited

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games and strategic marketing and management services for both traditional instant games and the emerging iLottery space of web, mobile and social channels. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also plays a major role in the charitable pull-tab and bingo markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 73.5% by the Pollard family and 26.5% by public shareholders and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

For further information: Douglas Pollard (dpollard@pbl.ca), Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 474-2323 Ext. 275; John Pollard (jpollard@pbl.ca), Co-Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (204) 474-2323 Ext. 204; Rob Rose (rrose@pbl.ca), Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: 204-474-2323 Ext. 250, Facsimile: 204-453-1375, www.pollardbanknote.com