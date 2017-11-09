

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in three consecutive trading days, advancing more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,415-point plateau and it draws another green light for Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat with a touch of upside amid a lack of catalysts - while a decline in crude oil prices should limit the upside. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished barely higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financials hares and property stocks, while the oil companies weighed.



For the day, the index added 1.89 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 3,415.46 after trading between 3,404.88 and 3,434.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index was up 0.99 points or 0.05 percent to end at 2,013.71.



Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 1.02 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.49 percent, Vanke lost 0.75 percent, Gemdale added 0.09 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.05 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.11 percent, China Life dropped 0.80 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.16 percent and Jiangxi Copper plunged 1.32 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster again on Wednesday, although the averages all inched higher to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 6.13 points or 0.03 percent to 23,563.36, while the NASDAQ gained 21.34 points or 0.32 percent to 6,789.12 and the S&P 500 was up 3.74 points or 0.14 percent to 2,594.38.



In a quiet day on the economic front, traders watched as President Donald Trump traveled to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump is expected to push China to do more to address the threat posed by North Korea.



Crude oil futures fell from two-year highs Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories. December WTI oil was down 39 cents or 0.7 percent to $56.81, trimming strong recent gains.



Closer to home, China will release October numbers for consumer and producer prices later this morning.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.7 percent on year, up from 1.6 percent in September. Producer prices are called higher by an annual 6.6 percent, slowing from 6.9 percent in the previous month.



