

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF.PK) cut its financial outlook for the full year 2017.



ProSiebenSat.1 now anticipates Group revenues for the full year 2017 to grow by a mid-single digit percentage range compared to 3.799 billion euros reported last year. Previously, ProSiebenSat.1 expected an increase at least at a high-single digit percentage.



ProSiebenSat.1 now anticipates for the full year a more moderate earnings improvement than before and expects the Group's adjusted EBITDA (2016: EUR 1,018 million) and adjusted net income (2016: EUR 536 million) to slightly exceed the previous year's level, respectively. Previously, ProSiebenSat.1 expected both the Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income for the full year to exceed the previous year's level.



The business development of the Group within the third quarter 2017 was in line with expectations of the Company as adjusted on August 28, 2017.



In the first six weeks of the fourth quarter 2017, the Group's TV advertising business developed positively as expected and has grown by a mid-single digit percentage compared to the previous year. An overall statement regarding the TV advertising business in the fourth quarter will however only be possible after the end of the month of December which shows strong comparable figures versus the previous year for ProSiebenSat.1.



The Content Production & Global Sales segment is expected to record a double-digit percentage decrease in revenues in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year's period. Main reasons for this development are strong comparable figures as well as shifts of some productions to the next year.



Furthermore, the structural challenges for parts of the Digital Entertainment segment are continuing. In combination with a planned increase of programming costs in the Broadcasting German-speaking segment in the fourth quarter, ProSiebenSat.1 currently expects that both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income for the Group will be below the respective previous year's figure in the fourth quarter.



