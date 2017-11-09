The grand opening day of VIETWATER and RE & EE Vietnam 2017 welcomed more than 480 exhibitors in the water and energy industry.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marked the official opening ceremony of the 9th edition of Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event - VIETWATER 2017, organised by UBM Asia at SECC, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 8 to 10 November 2017. The exhibition is co-located with the 3rd edition of Vietnam's leading renewable energy and energy efficiency exhibition - RE & EE Vietnam 2017.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/599804/Vietwater_RE_EE_Vietnam_2017.jpg

The opening ceremony was kicked off by Ms. Eliane van Doorn, Business Development Director (ASEAN Business), UBM Asia. She was followed by welcome messages from H.E. Mrs. Phan Thi My Linh, Vice Minister, Ministry of Construction, Mrs. Mai Thi Lien Huong, General Director of Administration of Technical Infrastructure, Ministry of Construction, and Mr. Cao Lai Quang, Chairman of Vietnam's Water Supply and Sewerage Association. The ceremony was also witnessed by some ambassadors, general consultants and media delegates, as well as more than 480 participating companies from 38 countries and regions.

H.E. Mrs. Phan Thi My Linh stated, "Coming to VIETWATER and RE & EE Vietnam this year, I hope that all delegates, enterprises and exhibiting companies can connect and exchange technological information, share industry knowledge, and experience and promote business corporation in order to positively impact the development of Vietnam's water and energy industries."

At the exhibition, the newest technologies, solutions and innovations for various segments of the water and energy industries are showcased and promoted by 480 exhibiting companies and also at the 14 international pavilions from Australia, Belgium, China, the EU, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Korea, SME Tokyo, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and the UK.

According to the organiser, this year's exhibition is expected to attract some 14,000 industry professionals who are key decision-makers, leaders, managers, consultants and engineers working in all segments of the water and energy sectors, from different countries and regions across the world.

During the next two days, some insightful industrial and technical seminars, conferences and workshops will be organised by UBM Asia, Vietnam's Water Supply and Sewerage Association, TAITRA, Australian Water Association, Urban Development Agency, Hungarian Water Cluster, EU-Vietnam Business Network and EuroCharm, providing market information and trends, new regulations, technologies and international case studies of water and energy projects.

The exhibition is open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm on 8-9 November 2017 and from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on 10 November 2017 at SECC, Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Admission to the exhibition and seminars is free to all trade visitors!

Below are some stand-out activities on the next 2 days:

2nd Day, 9 November 2017 Highlights:

International conference on "Towards Sustainable Water Development - International Experience" at Meeting Room 2, 3 rd floor

floor VIETWATER Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 1, lobby area

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Australia-Vietnam Workshop on Innovation Technology and Entrepreneurship at Meeting Room 2, 3 rd floor

floor EuroCham Smart City Series: Water and Waste Management at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Innovation Gallery at the lobby area

3rd Day, 10 November 2017 Highlights:

VIETWATER Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 1, lobby area

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar at Seminar Room 2, Hall A2

Vietnam - Australia workshop on water utility twinning at Meeting Room 3, 3 rd floor

- workshop on water utility twinning at Meeting Room 3, 3 floor Innovation Gallery at the lobby area

