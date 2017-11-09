U.S. Ambassador to Romania Visits Greenbrier-Astra Rail Facility

LAKE OSWEGO, Oregon, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrier Europe hosted U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm, during a visit to its Greenbrier-Astra Rail facility in Arad, Romania on November 8. Greenbrier-Astra Rail produces bogies and freight wagons for markets in Western and Eastern Europe.

During Ambassador Klemm's visit, he met with management and toured the production facilities. Greenbrier Europe showcased its growth to Ambassador Klemm as it approaches its 20th year in operation during 2018. Ambassador Klemm was joined by Matthew Jones, Political Section, U.S. Embassy, Alexandru Climescu, political specialist, U.S. Embassy, Lucian Crusoveanu, public affairs specialist, U.S. Embassy and Georghe Falca, Mayor of Arad.

Ambassador Klemm's visit follows the merger in June of Greenbrier Europe and Astra Holding GmbH, forming European-based Greenbrier-Astra Rail. The union creates Europe's largest end-to-end freight wagon manufacturing, engineering and repair business to reach markets throughout Europe, Eurasia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries like Saudi Arabia. The creation of Greenbrier-Astra Rail is an important and positive example of investment by an American-headquartered business in Eastern Europe and Romania.

Greenbrier-Astra Rail has combined Greenbrier's European operations, headquartered in Åšwidnica, Poland and Astra Rail. The combination of the two companies, coupled with Greenbrier's recent investment in Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Mexico, opens a new chapter in Greenbrier's history, creating a larger international footprint and global network. Greenbrier-Astra Rail is capable of supporting many markets from its global facilities, including an expanded platform in Europe and developing markets within the GCC, Africa and Eurasia.

Bernd Boese, Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrier-Astra Rail, said, "We are proud to share this unique moment with Ambassador Klemm." Boese added, "We believe there are significant future opportunities in international markets and our integrated business model ensures we are well positioned to help customers globally with rail solutions."

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland and Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the GCC. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of wheel services, parts, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. Through other unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of over 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 355,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

