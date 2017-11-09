

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) said that it has signed an agreement with Engie to acquire its portfolio of upstream liquefied natural gas or LNG assets for an overall enterprise value of $1.49 billion. This portfolio includes participating interests in liquefaction plants, notably the interest in the Cameron LNG project in the US, long term LNG sales and purchase agreements, an LNG tanker fleet as well as access to regasification capacities in Europe. Additional payments of up to $550 million could be payable by Total in case of an improvement in the oil markets in the coming years.



The transaction is expected to close by mid 2018 and will have an effective date of 1st January 2018.



Following the transaction, Total will take over the teams in charge of the LNG activities at Engie, which represents around 180 employees.



In addition, in parallel with this transaction, Total and Engie agreed to cooperate to promote the use of biogas and renewable hydrogen, with Engie becoming Total's priority supplier in this field.



