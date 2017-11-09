

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said it committed to step up its 2018 U.S. investment by an additional $1 billion if Congress passes - and the President signs into law - the corporate tax provisions currently in the House bill introduced last week. Since 2012, AT&T has invested more in the United States than any other public company



'By immediately lowering the corporate tax rate to 20%, this bill will stimulate investment, job creation and economic growth in the United States,' said Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO.



'With a rate of 20% combined with provisions for full expensing of capital expenditures for the next five years, we're prepared to increase our investment in the United States. If the House bill is signed into law, we'd commit to increase our domestic investment by $1 billion in the first year in which the new rates are in place. And research tells us that every $1 billion in capital invested in telecom creates about 7,000 good jobs for the middle class.'



AT&T's discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the company's acquisition of Time Warner are continuing. AT&T chief financial officer John Stephens said he couldn't comment on those discussions but that there is now uncertainty as to when the deal will close.



Earlier there were reports that U.S. Justice Department has informed AT&T that it will block the telecommunications giant's planned $85 billion takeover of Time Warner unless it sells off CNN.



The Justice Department has raised the prospect that the telecom giant would have to divest either the Turner television unit, which includes CNN along with other cable channels, or the satellite DirecTV business.



