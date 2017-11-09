

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - The Salzgitter Group reported that preliminary pre-tax profit for the first three quarters of the financial year 2017 was 174.5 million euros up from 21.1 million euros last year. It was the best result for a nine-month period since 2008. The strong performance of the Strip Steel and Tradingbusiness units and effects from internal programs of measures more than offset the usual seasonal impact in the summer quarter from customer behavior as well as scheduled repair and maintenance standstills.



The result included EUR -8.7 million (9M 2016: EUR 16.8 million) in contribution anticipated from the Aurubis investment that was impacted for the last time by EUR -80.0 million in aggregated valuation effects (9M 2016: EUR -16.7 million) from the Aurubis bond exchangeable into shares that was repaid at the end of October 2017.



The company affirmed its earnings forecast that it raised on October 24, 2017, and anticipates an increase in sales to around 9 billion euros , a pre-tax profit of between 175 million euros and 225 million euros and a return on capital employed that is discernibly higher year on year.



Further details on the financial statements for first the nine months of the financial year 2017 will be published on November 14, 2017, the company said.



