TOKYO, Nov 9, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (MHIEC) has received an order from Sagamihara City to refurbish core components of the Kita Waste-to-Energy Plant, a facility for incinerating municipal solid waste (MSW). The order calls for refurbishment of three stoker type incinerators(1) with a total waste treatment capacity of 450 tons per day (tpd) and a bulky waste shredder with a capacity of 85 tpd. The project will extend service life to 2036 and increase energy efficiency. The order is valued at JPY6.3 billion and is scheduled for completion in March 2021.The Kita Incineration Plant was originally designed and built by MHI in 1991, consisting of a bulky waste treatment facility and MSW incineration plant. The plant's three stoker type incinerators (each with a capacity of 150 tpd) and other related equipment can generate up to 2,500kW of electricity.The order covers replacement and upgrading of superannuated components including equipment for refuse feeding, incineration, combustion gas cooling, flue gas treatment, ventilation, ash handling and water supply, as well as electrical and other instrumentation. Energy efficiency will be enhanced through the application of MHIEC's proprietary 'New Combustion Control System', which contributes to stable combustion, as well as more efficient ventilation equipment, and high-efficiency motors and inverters. In addition, CO2 emissions will be reduced by approximately 10% per year by increasing the output of the steam turbine to 2,625 kW, thereby helping to curb global warming.Requests for renovation and upgrades to MSW incineration facilities are increasing today as a way of extending their service life while simultaneously reducing environmental impact. The introduction of a related subsidy system in 2010(2) by the Japanese national government helped accelerate this trend.On the strength of its record to date, augmented by the newly received order from Sagamihara, going forward MHIEC will pursue further orders by actively offering up proposals for enhancing the energy efficiency of existing waste-to-energy plants, maintaining and improving their stable operation, and reducing their maintenance and lifecycle costs.(1) A stoker furnace is the main type of MSW incineration plant. MSW is combusted as it moves along on a fire grate made of heat-resistant castings.(2) This program, administered by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, promotes effective use of existing waste treatment facilities to address the issue of global warming. Local governments seeking to extend the operational life of their MSW facilities are eligible for subsidies covering one-third to one-half of project costs, depending on the degree of CO2 reduction.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.