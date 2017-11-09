



LONDON / SINGAPORE, Nov 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Two revered data center executives have been appointed to lead the judging panel for the Datacloud Asia 2018 awards. Joshua Au, Head of Data Center, A*STAR, joins as Chairman, and Billy Lee Kok Chi, Advisor and formerly Founding Chairman of the Malaysian Data Center Association, as Vice Chairman.With an extended panel of Judges, the Datacloud Asia Awards for 2018 aims to be globally relevant and give recognition to the most innovative companies and people in the sector. The Awards ceremony, which includes a gala dinner, will be held on the evening of 22nd March at the prestigious Capella Hotel in Singapore."I am honored to accept the position of chairman, and look forward to working with the panel of distinguished judges to honor excellence and innovation demonstrated in the data center industry," commented Joshua Au, Chairman, Datacloud Asia Awards 2018.Billy Lee, Vice Chairman, echoed the sentiments, "I am thrilled to be involved in one of the most prestigious awards in the Asian IT awards calendar, considered the Oscar's equivalent in the data center and cloud space. There will be an opportunity to learn from industry leaders in Asia who are shaping the digital economy."Award nominations close February 10th 2018.Sustaining the refreshed format, the Judges will award the Data Center and Cloud Leadership Awards, selected from nominations made by companies in any of the other categories.All categories are open to enterprise-owned or third-party facilities, cloud service provide, energy specialists and individuals engaged in the data center and cloud sector.The awards will also highlight data center location, a highly competitive area of the market today. Many agencies across Asia compete not only with each other, but also internationally, and the award will denote industry distinction.The Judges also wished to bring a special spotlight on upcoming service providers in all industry categories.The full Award categories are:- Excellence in Data Center Service Award Asia- Excellence in Data Center Service Award South East Asia- Best Data Center Energy Solution Award- Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility -- Company of the Year- Data Center Above and Beyond Award- Excellence in Data Center IT Architecture and Design Award- Data Center Location Award- Connectivity Provider of the Year Award- Best programme for Data Center training and professional development- Excellence in Cloud Service Award Asia- Excellence in Cloud Service Award South East Asia- Enterprise Cloud Adoption Award- Marketer of the Year Award- Individual Industry Contribution -- Ambassador AwardAmong the newer award categories are 'Best Energy Solution Award', for the use of a disruptive energy innovation, and 'Excellence in Connectivity Award', for high levels of service reliability and availability provided by cable, dark fibre and Internet Exchange providers.The Judges also announce the 'Individual Industry Contribution -- Ambassador Award' which will recognize an Asia ambassador for the Data Center and Cloud Industry for 2018-2019."Data centers have truly come of age," commented Philip Low, chairman of BroadGroup, "and the Datacloud Asia Awards, as the premier awards in the sector, will uniquely reflect its importance. Excellence will be the guideline for the Judges of this year's nominations."Companies shortlisted gain immediate recognition, and winners make contact with a global network of potential customers and partners sustain the success of their innovation and service excellence.About BroadGroupBroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services provider and a member company of FTSE 250 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Established in 2002, the company has achieved recognition and growth through delivering quality research and events across the IT infrastructure sector. Its Data Center and Cloud practice is the market leader in providing commercial due diligence, research and analysis for the sector. The company's event portfolio brands include Datacloud, Datacloud Awards, Finance and Investment Forum and Dark Fibre Convention which deliver high quality international networking and business opportunity events. The company also owns the leading online information source, magazine and specialist forum Data Economy.