

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal (MT) confirmed that the European Commission has initiated a Phase II review of AM Investco Italy Srl proposed acquisition of Ilva S.p.A.



ArcelorMittal said it will continue to work closely and constructively with the European Commission to explain the dynamics of the steel industry, the rationale of the proposed acquisition and the benefits it will bring to industry, customers, the environment and the local economy. The company looks forward to ongoing dialogue with the Commission to secure approval for this transaction in a timely manner.



