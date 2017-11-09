QA·C++ 4.2 with AUTOSAR compliance module

PRQA has announced the first commercially available tool for automatically applying the new AUTOSAR C++14 Coding Guidelines. The AUTOSAR Compliance Module is an extension to the QA·C++ 4.2 automated static code analysis tool.

The AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) development partnership is working on "Guidelines for the use of the C++14 language in critical and safety-related systems" in order to help ensure the safety and security of the code written by implementers of AUTOSAR software. PRQA was invited to become an AUTOSAR development partner and to join the working group responsible for development of the guidelines, because of the expertise in the C++ programming language and best practice software development that it has established over the last 30 years.

The Coding Guidelines are delivered as part of the AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform, aimed at high-performance computing ECUs for fail-operational systems for use cases such as highly autonomous driving. It is validated through the adaptive platform demonstrator, an AUTOSAR-internal implementation written in C++. The QA·C++ analysis tool was used to ensure the quality of the demonstrator source code and to verify that it complies with the Coding Guidelines.

"Software development is increasingly important for automotive applications. Progressively demanding safety, environmental, and convenience requirements have sharply increased the number of electronic systems found in vehicles," said Paul Blundell, CEO of PRQA. "We are delighted to offer a tool to help the automotive ecosystem comply with the AUTOSAR Coding Guidelines."

QA·C++ 4.2 and the AUTOSAR Compliance Module are available from www.prqa.com

About AUTOSAR

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industries. Since 2003, they have been working on the development and introduction of an open, standardized software architecture for the automotive industry.

About PRQA

PRQA supplies the highest performing code quality management solution for embedded software, providing developers with confidence in the safety, security and reliability of their code. Our solution has been developed for over 30 years, drawing on an extensive body of expertise in the C and C++ programming languages and best practice software development.

