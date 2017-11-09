

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets, led by Japan, are mostly higher on Thursday with the modest gains overnight on Wall Street and a strong corporate earnings season boosting investor sentiment. The New Zealand dollar gave back some of the gains made after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hinted it may raise interest rates earlier than anticipated.



The Australian market is rising following the gains on Wall Street and higher commodity prices. Mining shares are leading the major gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.30 points or 0.27 percent to 6,032.60, off a high of 6,042.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.50 points or 0.30 percent to 6,107.60. On Wednesday, the Australian market erased early losses to finish marginally higher.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up 0.3 percent after a jump in iron ore prices.



Gold miners are also advancing after gold futures rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.5 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Oil Search is up 0.4 percent despite crude oil prices falling from two-year highs overnight.



Santos has forecast its production to be largely stable in 2018, but projected sales to be lower than the prior year due to lower third-party volumes and natural field decline. Shares of the oil producer are losing almost 3 percent.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.7 percent. National Australia Bank is down 0.5 percent after its shares turned ex-dividend.



Goodman Group reiterated its full-year 2018 operating earnings outlook, citing continued demand for industrial real estate. The commercial and industrial property group's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



James Hardie Industries reported a 14 percent decline in first-half net profit and said it expects full-year adjusted operating profit will be slightly below analysts' estimates. The building materials supplier's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



Flight Centre Travel Group expects its group underlying first-half profit to be up by 6 to 19 percent on the year-ago period. The travel company's shares are adding more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of home loans in Australia issued in September declined a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month, standing at 55,812. That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in August.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher on Thursday against the U.S. dollar, which traded sideways amid nervousness about the U.S. corporate tax cut plans. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7679, up from US$0.7653 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is advancing, with the gains on Wall Street and strong first-half earnings results from domestic companies boosting sentiment. Investors shrugged off weaker than expected core machine orders data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 332.86 points or 1.45 percent to 23,246.68, off a high of 23,249.45 earlier. The Nikkei index has topped the 23,000 mark for the first time since January 1992.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is up almost 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.5 percent and Canon is rising almost 4 percent, while Sony is down 0.5 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.2 percent after crude oil prices fell from two-year highs overnight.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Honda is up 0.2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Minebea Mitsumi is rising more than 13 percent, while Shimizu Corp., Isetan Mitsukoshi and Denka Co. are higher by almost 7 percent each.



On the flip side, Toppan Printing is losing almost 5 percent, Mitsubishi Materials is declining more than 4 percent and Yokohama Rubber is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that the value of core machine orders in Japan plunged a seasonally adjusted 8.1 percent on month in September, standing at 1.027 trillion yen. That missed expectations for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in August.



The Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 2.271 trillion yen in September, missing forecasts for a surplus of 2.363 trillion yen and down from 2.380 trillion yen in August.



Meanwhile, the trade balance showed a surplus of 852.2 billion yen, beating forecasts for 832.5 billion yen and up from 318.7 billion yen in the previous month. Exports climbed 14.4 percent on year to 6.725 trillion yen, while imports advanced an annual 12.7 percent to 5.873 trillion yen.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in October, coming in at 518.090 trillion yen. That was shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.9 percent gain in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong are also higher. Shanghai, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, the major averages reached new record closing highs on Wednesday in choppy trading as many traders remained on the sidelines amid another quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Developments overseas also attracted some attention as President Donald Trump has traveled to China to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The Dow inched up 6.13 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 23,563.36, the Nasdaq rose 21.34 points or 0.3 percent to 6,789.12 and the S&P 500 edged up 3.74 points or 0.1 percent to 2,594.38.



The major European markets ended mixed on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil futures fell from 2-year highs Wednesday after a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories. December WTI oil slipped $0.39 or 0.7 percent to settle at $56.81 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX