HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 --RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) will host the first Business Valuation Conference in Hong Kong at the Conrad Hong Kong on Friday 1 December 2017.

In response to the increasing concerns in valuation for corporate transactions, based on the theme "Enhancing trust in business valuation -- increasing transparency and consistency", the conference will address the significance of business valuation in financial markets, and identify and review risks, compliance and regulatory concerns associated with business valuation.

The conference will examine the need for a broader set of stakeholders to collectively work towards increased transparency, and the adaptation of valuation models and practices that better reflect businesses and assets tied to the rise of the digital economy. It will also explore regulatory initiatives on firms and representatives that provide services linked to financial instruments, and the regulation of financial institutions.

The Conference will see convergence of two major regulators in valuation sector, namely the Financial Reporting Council and the Securities and Futures Commission.

Mr Paul F. Winkelmann, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council will present the session "Ensuring comparability and consistency of financial report". Mr Winkelmann will address fair value measurement and the importance of upholding valuation quality to creating market confidence.

Within the regulatory spectrum, Mr Michael Duignan, Senior Director of Corporate Finance, Securities and Futures Commission will iterate on compliance to SFC guidelines and case studies.

Panel discussions with topics focusing on regulators, valuers, investors and company directors will explore how the industry can model good overseas practices, such as the Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations (CEIV) credential, and foster a better framework to business valuation in Hong Kong.

Details of the Conference are available from rics.org/bvconf

