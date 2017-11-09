Hague Enterprises: Des Hague and Justin J. Rose of OHLEsport Expand OHLEsport Board of Advisers

Devon Yoakam Signs on as Member

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / Des Hague and Justin J. Rose, OHLEsport Chairman of the Board and President, announced Devon Yoakam as newest member of the OHLEsport Board of Advisers. Denver-based OHLEsport (www.ohlesport.com) is the creator of The OHLEkick, OHLEpro and OHLEsport Total Training System.

"We are thrilled that Yoakam is joining OHLEsport as an advisor," stated Hague. "His expertise as player, coach and mentor in the world of soccer combined with his overall business experience makes him uniquely qualified to help us grow. Yoakam has over decades developed a rich network in the soccer world and we look forward to unlocking the potential with him to grow our business while at the same time doing good in the communities we grow in," concluded Hague.

"I am honored to be an advisor and member of the OHLEsport Training Aides family," said Yoakam. "As a former professional player, USSF B licensed coach, and soccer business executive, I can't think of a better product to bring to the States."

During his 19-year tenure in Soccer business, Yoakam brought a fledgling soccer organization to national dominance. He is a growth-focused, entrepreneurial leader with a track record of establishing and leading optimal operations, departments, and teams that consistently improve profitability. He has proven success generating new business, driving organic growth, and increasing revenue in highly competitive, saturated markets. Yoakam is a recognized relationship-builder, coach, and manager that can secure strategic partnerships and empower staff to reach their full potential.

Prior to working the business side of soccer, Yoakam was Head Club Coach/Technical Director at Colorado-based Broomfield Blast Soccer Club and Pro Player for Arizona Phoenix and (1996 & 1997).

"The addition of Devon Yoakam shows our commitment to excellence, quality and innovation," stated Rose and continued, "his ability to work with all kinds of people and all soccer levels will truly be an asset as we continue to make OHLEsport products a household name in the US and abroad. Having had much success as a player, coach and business executive over the last 30 years… Devon can help us immediately make a greater impact to our customers and the communities we serve."

"I have known Justin for almost 30 years and can't speak highly enough about his dedication and desire to bring American Soccer to its rightful place among the world's best," said Yoakam. "With his innovation and ability to bring people together, I am confident we can achieve our dream of a US World Cup winning team," he concluded.

About OHLEsport

Colorado-based OHLEsport, Inc. is dedicated to beginning through advanced training of soccer enthusiasts. After years of development, OHLEsport launched The OHLEsport Training System that helps every soccer player to develop the 'first touch', which is the most important part of any soccer player's skills. The OHLEkick and OHLEpro which can be used year-round, outside and indoors, allow an individual to not only develop their touch in a fun way, but also to improve confidence in their weaker foot - two things so important to the development of a soccer player. In addition, with the DVD and access to the OHLEsport app, a player receives instruction AND a way of measuring improvement that carries over to performance on the field. Inexpensive, durable and lightweight, using The OHLEsport Training System is the one simplest way to make one's performance better.

