Rick Nicita - Discusses the Generation that Embraces the Media Entertainment Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2017 / The ongoing implementation of new technologies and social platforms has created a significant shift in the way younger generations are now going about their lives. A corresponding influx of modernized media entertainment options have altered the habits of its viewers, resulting in a lifestyle that is now largely shaped and influenced by what this generation of consumers are now engaging with for multiple hours on a daily basis. Acclaimed former agent and now producer and RPMedia founder Rick Nicita explains the effects that this current media entertainment landscape is having on younger age demographics, and how it is altering the way television shows, movies, social media, and advertising impact their audience's inclinations and preferences.

Millennials have been a highly-analyzed age group for several years, mainly due to their presence in the time periods dating both before and after the internet boom. While this fixation is understandable, the younger grouping just behind them pose an even greater change in the way media entertainment is taken in. Generation Z is widely used to refer to those born between 1995 and 2012 - the first wholly digital generation. "Smartphone use is pretty much ubiquitous in this demographic, and about half of them are connected online about 10 hours a day," writes Forbes contributor Nelson Granados. "Therefore, media consumption for Gen Z's is embedded in their daily lives, so they are not even consciously making a decision to consume content." For current teens 13-18 years old, mobile devices are used around three hours a day to play TV shows, videos, music, games, and use social media. Although millennials are also frequent users of digital media entertainment as well, their intake is more intentional.

The engagement patterns for Gen Z's are shifting as they spend more time on their phones logged into social media applications. This is a major way of interacting with his or her community, rather than merely being a digital broadcasting platform. The younger end of the millennial spectrum demonstrates the same behavior. Influencers who have acquired fame on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube are important drivers of consumption. They have brand-like personalities, a built-in distribution system, and a deeply personal relationship with their fans. Their short-form, relatable content is adapting in response, whether it's videos or music. This enables Gen Z fans to view the content seamlessly throughout multiple channels and devices during the day, as a way of keeping up with them, and fellow fans. Rick Nicita advises businesses within the media and entertainment world to adapt to this younger generation's habits and lifestyles accordingly, or risk missing out on the most engaged of audiences.

RPMedia founder Rick Nicita is a renowned film industry fixture and former talent representative, currently working as consultant and producer. He is best known as the Co-Chairman and major agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) from 1980 to 2008. Throughout his respected artist representation career, Nicita was both agent and manager to many of the movie industry's highest profile talents. He served as Executive Producer of Mel Gibson's acclaimed war drame Hacksaw Ridge and is Executive Producer of HBO Films' upcoming feature on the late Joe Paterno starring his former client Al Pacino.

