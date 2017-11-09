

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) announced Wednesday that Stewart Glendinning has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective February 10, 2018. Dennis Leatherby, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2008, will remain in that capacity until that date.



To ensure a smooth transition, Glendinning will join the company on December 11, 2017, and Leatherby will stay with the company until April 2018.



Glendinning joins Tyson Foods from Molson Coors Brewing Co., where he served as President & CEO, International. He began his career at Molson Coors in 2005 as Chief Financial Officer, UK.He was also Global Chief Financial Officer, President & CEO, UK and President & CEO, Canada. Prior to that, Glendinning served in senior financial positions with The Hackett Group and KPMG.



Tom Hayes, President and CEO of Tyson Foods, said, 'During his 28 years at Tyson Foods, especially his almost decade as CFO, Dennis has been a critical factor in our growth, helping guide the strategic repositioning of the company and our acquisition program during his tenure.'



Leatherby noted that as Tyson Foods is primed to launch its next phase of growth, it is the right time for him to pursue the next chapter in life, including spending more time with family and friends.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX