

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines, affiliated to United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL), reported Wednesday that its October 2017 consolidated traffic, calculated in revenue passenger miles, increased 1.7 percent from last year.



Consolidated capacity, available seat miles, increased 3.4 percent. UAL's October 2017 consolidated load factor decreased 1.3 points compared to October 2016.



Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines, said, '...United finished first among our competitors for mainline departure times last month - representing the largest year-over-year improvement of any U.S. carrier. Last month's results represent our commitment to deliver a winning operation and reach new heights in our performance for our customers.'



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect fourth-quarter 2017 consolidated passenger unit revenue to be down 1.0 percent to 3.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.



