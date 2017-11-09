

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy strengthened unexpectedly in October to the strongest level in more than three-and-a-half years, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 52.2 in October from 51.3 in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 50.8.



Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since March 2014, when it was 53.8.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also improved notably to a 46-month high of 54.9 in October from 51.0 in the prior month. It was forecast to rise to 51.5.



