

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced Thursday that it is preparing to deliver an unbelievable Black Friday celebration with rockin' deals on Walmart.com starting today through November 12 or while supplies last.



The retailer will offer must-have products, including Samsung Smart TVs, the most in-demand gaming consoles, hottest toys and Pioneer Woman cookware, at the best prices of the season, and with more availability.



Black Friday deals kickoff on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving morning, on November 23. The majority of Walmart stores' Black Friday deals, in addition to other great offers, will be available on Walmart.com.



In-store event begins at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving day.



The company noted that Walmart stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving.



This year, Walmart is helping customers save time when they shop by introducing color-coded departments in stores. Key departments, like electronics, toys, home, apparel and hardlines will be color coded in the Black Friday event circular and on Walmart's popular store maps, available on the Walmart app starting November 14 and in stores on event night.



Customers can look for balloons, signs and associates in the vest color they need for guidance and direction during the event.



In addition, Walmart's Holiday Helpers will be on-hand to greet customers, distribute store maps and help shoppers find top products. Holiday Helpers will be easy to spot wearing reindeer hats and headbands.



Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said, 'Whether a customer shops with us in our stores or online, we know exactly what they will be shopping for, and we will have it. I am proud of our assortment of top items and know we worked to offer them at the absolute best prices and in deeper quantities than the competition.'



