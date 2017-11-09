New Position Will Strengthen Riversand's Footprint and Increase Partner Collaboration in Europe

Riversand, a global software provider of Master Data Management (MDM) platform and Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Ben Rund to the newly established role of G.M. of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH) and V.P. of business development in Europe.

"Ben has built a tremendous reputation as the leading voice of the customer in the global PIM and MDM market," said Raman Parthasarathy, Riversand VP Strategy Products and Business Development. "He joins us at a time when we are launching our game-changing Riversand MDM platform to anticipate and meet our customers' needs of tomorrow."

Rund brings over 15 years of experience in the data management space with a background blend of economics and public relations. His expertise factors in all of the core disciplines of communications including journalism, public relations consulting, corporate marketing, field marketing and product marketing. While serving as CMO at Heiler Software, Rund helped to build the MDM for the product data market and positioned the company as the leading PIM vendor. Most recently, at Informatica following its acquisition of Heiler, he led product marketing and go-to-market for MDM, data quality, governance and data as a service. His passion for the return of information and enterprise information management has shown through projects like the ROI of PIM research and through recognition as top omnichannel influencer.

"I am excited to join Riversand at a time when our MDM 2.0 vision is being recognized by our customers and analysts as a fundamental shift to an outcome-based data management," said Rund. "Data is at the heart of digital transformation and Riversand wholeheartedly embraces this. Our MDM platform and associated solutions solve a variety of end-point business use cases that will improve the customer experience and enable ultra-fast time to market."

About Riversand

Riversand is a global software company that has a vision of helping companies make their data useful, usable and meaningful. Our Master Data Management platform empowers our customers to know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Our customers, partners and analysts recognize us a trusted partner, visionary and a leader. Visit Riversand.com for more information, and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter, @RiversandTech on Instagram, @RiversandTechnologies on Facebook, and Riversand Technologies on LinkedIn.

