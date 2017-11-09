Andy Wood Promoted to Managing Director of Graham-Pelton's European Unit and Global Executive Team

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Graham-Pelton Consulting Inc., a leading global fundraising and management consulting firm serving the nonprofit sector, announced today the promotion of Andy Wood to managing director of Europe. In his new role Wood serves as a statutory director and member of the global executive team.

Wood first joined Graham-Pelton as a senior associate while the director of development at Queen Mary University of London. Soon after, he assumed a full-time role as the firm's director of education and later became executive director. Prior to his positions at Graham-Pelton, Wood served as director of development at three higher education institutions in the U.K., having started his career in schools development. Creating and leading high-performing teams throughout his career, Wood delivered capital campaigns and secured transformative principal gifts from donors in the U.K. and worldwide. He has also held trustee positions in the charity sector.

Graham-Pelton President and CEO Elizabeth Zeigler said, "For the better part of a decade, I've watched with great interest Andy's career progression and accomplishments both in development director roles and various positions with Graham-Pelton. He's a top-notch strategic thinker who affects transformative change at the institutions he serves and for the clients he advises. Andy's focused and authentic approach is a tremendous asset to Graham-Pelton."

Regarding his new role at Graham-Pelton Wood said, "I'm tremendously proud to lead Graham-Pelton's services to clients in the U.K. and Europe alongside my hugely talented colleagues. Our clients make such a positive difference in the world and we look forward to working with them to achieve their goals."

ABOUT

Graham-Pelton Consulting Inc. is a leading fundraising and nonprofit management firm with offices around the globe and is the trusted advisor and partner to leading impact-driven institutions across all sectors of the nonprofit world. The firm customizes fundraising services to the needs of the client and the institution's culture, providing campaign management, planning studies, board training and development, major gift counsel, interim staffing and other uniquely tailored services.

Graham-Pelton's mission is clear: Elevate philanthropy so nonprofits flourish.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600313/Graham_Pelton_Logo_Logo.jpg

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600314/Graham_Pelton_Consulting_Andy_Wood.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andy-wood-promoted-to-managing-director-of-graham-peltons-european-unit-and-global-executive-team-300552570.html