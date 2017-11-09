KrolLDiscovery's new data centre commenced operations in Ireland on November 1



MCLEAN, Va., 2017-11-09 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KrolLDiscovery, a global leader in ediscovery and information governance services, has opened its newest ISO 27001-certified data centre in Ireland in response to growing international investigations and other legal matters that require local support and hosting. With this new centre, KrolLDiscovery becomes the largest ediscovery provider with a dedicated presence in the country.



Companies based in Ireland face additional litigation risks due to cross-border data regulation and international arbitration. Additionally, global investigations led by U.S. authorities are on the rise and expose corporations to increased legal risk, as does cooperation between regulators enforcing antitrust laws across multiple countries.



"KrolLDiscovery will be able to address many of the challenges organisations in Ireland face today with our latest global data centre opening," said Chris Weiler, CEO of KrolLDiscovery. "We have noticed a growing number of international matters that require organisations to collect, analyse and produce electronic documents in a timely and cost-effective manner in-country. Our experience with high-profile, high-stakes investigations and litigation will be a significant asset to these organisations."



"We know that it is important to our clients to be able to process and host data in-country in response to stringent data protection laws and timeliness is key in many legal matters," continued Weiler. "The new KrolLDiscovery data center will give organisations more control over their data. We could not be more excited to bring our best-in-class technology, footprint and signature 'white glove' client service to this market."



In addition to Ireland, KrolLDiscovery operates data centres in the U.K., Germany, France, Japan and the U.S.



About KrolLDiscovery KrolLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class ediscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KrolLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Kroll Ontrack business, KrolLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KrolLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, KrolLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centres. For more information, please email info@krolldiscovery.com or visit www.krolldiscovery.com and www.krollontrack.com.



