sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,545 Euro		-0,123
-1,60 %
WKN: 916954 ISIN: FR0004548873 Ticker-Symbol: GSH 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOURBON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOURBON CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,617
7,678
08.11.
09.11.2017 | 07:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

BOURBON: Financial information 3rd quarter and 9 months 2017

Paris, November 9, 2017

BOURBON Financial information 3rd quarter and 9 months 2017

Revenue for the 3rd quarter was down 12.7% (-9.2% at constant rates) compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, still impacted by sluggish activity and strong pressure on rates, despite a few positive signs

  • In the Deepwater offshore and Shallow water offshore segments, customer willingness to launch exploration projects and renew medium and long-term contracts should be underlined. This is reflected in a slight increase in activity (average utilization rates up 2 points) although rates are still declining.
  • The Crew boats segments remained resilient, impacted by the monsoon seasonality in West Africa.
  • Revenue from the Subsea activity fell 23.1% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, mainly impacted by a lower number of turnkey projects.
Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (a)
Marine Services149.1 203.2-26.6% 162.3476.2 681.1-30.1%
Deepwater offshore vessels59.981.4-26.4%68.3197.0264.2-25.4%
Shallow water offshore vessels37.860.9-38.0%39.1114.0229.1-50.2%
Crew boats51.460.8- 15.5%55.0165.2187.8-12.0%
Subsea Services52.1 50.0+4.3% 67.8176.5 160.8+9.8%
Others3.0 5.9-49.1% 3.811.0 16.3-32.6%
Total adjusted revenues
(change at constant rates)		204.3

 259.1

-21.2%
-17.7%		 234.0

663.7

 858.2

-22.7%
-22.8%
IFRS 11 impact*** (11.9) (19.4) (19.2) (51.7) (62.0)
GROUP TOTAL192.4 239.7-19.7% 214.7612.1 796.2-23.1%
Average utilization rate
Deepwater
Shallow water
Subsea
Crew boats

53.4%
62.2%
42.1%
63.4%
55.1%		 59.7%
66.4%
53.1%
57.0%
61.1%		-6.3 pts
-4.2 pts
-11.0 pts
+6.4 pts
-6.0 pts		 53.3%
60.3%
40.0%
65.7%
56.4%		53.7%
61.1%
39.2%
62.2%
57.6%		 64.4%
71.0%
62.3%
55.1%
64.1%		-10.7 pts
-9.9 pts
-23.1 pts
+7.1 pts
-6.5 pts
Average daily rate (US$/j)8,668 9,494-8.7% 9,0758,897 9,829-9.48%

"Our customers have recovered some margin for maneuver but this is not yet reflected in Offshore activity. We believe that we have reached the low point of the cycle, however recovery will be slow. Our policy of operational excellence, cost control and cash preservation remains key in meeting the requirements of our customers," declares Gaël Bodénès, Chief Executive Officer of BOURBON Corporation.

"More than ever, BOURBON must transform in order to respond to this new cycle focused on operational excellence at optimum cost".

(a) Adjusted data:
The adjusted financial information is presented by activity and by segment based on the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information used by the principal operating decision maker to manage and measure the performance of BOURBON (IFRS 8). The internal reporting (and thus the adjusted financial information) records the performance of operational joint ventures on which the group has joint control using the full integration method. Adjusted comparative figures are restated accordingly.

MARINE SERVICES

Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)149.1 203.2-26.6% 162.3476.2 681.1-30.1%
Number of vessels (end of period)*489 491-2 vessels 490491 491-
Average utilization rate52.9% 59.9%-7.0 pts 52.753.3% 64.9%-11.6 pts

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

The Marine Services business recorded an 8.1% decrease in its adjusted revenues compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017, mainly impacted by the renewal of the last long-term contracts at new market rates in the Deepwater offshore segment and seasonal trends in the Crew boats activity. Utilization rates improved compared with the previous quarter in Deepwater offshore and Shallow water offshore but pressure on daily rates remains strong, mainly due to the vessel overcapacity in these 2 segments.

Marine Services: Deepwater offshore vessels

Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)59.9 81.4-26.4% 68.3197.0 264.2-25.4%
Number of vessels (end of period)*89 89- 8989 89-
Average utilization rate62.2% 66.4%-4.2 pts 60.3%61.1% 71.0%-9.9 pts
Average daily rate (US$/day)13,781 16,492-16.4% 14,86314,687 16,939-13.3%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Adjusted revenues for the Deepwater offshore segment were mainly impacted by lower average daily rates and the end of contracts for several vessels in West Africa. The recovery of drilling activity was nevertheless confirmed, with stable average utilization rates over 3 quarters.

Marine Services: Shallow water offshore vessels

Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)37.8 60.9-38.0% 39.1114.0 229.1-50.2%
Number of vessels (end of period)*131 133-2 vessels 132131 133-2 vessels
Average utilization rate42.1% 53.1%-11.0 pts 40.0%39.2% 62.3%-23.1 pts
Average daily rate (in US$/day)8,371 10,365-19.2% 8,7498,856 11,061-20.0%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

In Shallow water offshore, utilization rates were slightly up, as they have been since the 1st quarter of 2017. Several vessels were reactivated during the quarter in order to serve medium and long-term contracts. However, as daily rates continued to be driven downward, adjusted revenues showed a 3.4% quarter on quarter reduction.

Marine Services: Crew boat vessels



Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)51.4 60.8-15.5% 55.0165.2 187.8-12.0%
Number of vessels (end of period)269 269- 269269 269-
Average utilization rate55.1% 61.1%-6.0 pts 56.457.6% 64.1%-6.5 pts
Average daily rate (in US$/day)4,453 4,473-0.4% 4,3934,427 4,477-1.1%

Adjusted revenues for the Crew boats segment were down 6.5% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2017, impacted by a seasonal slowdown in activity, the renewal of several contracts at lower daily rates and movements of FSIV (Fast Support Intervention Vessels) between different regions to meet new contracts beginning at the end of this quarter.
Overall segment activity was stable with slightly lower utilization rates (-1.3%) compared with the 2nd quarter of 2017 and price levels up since the 1st quarter of 2017. Demand remains strong for large Crew boats, representing an economic alternative to helicopter transportation.

Subsea Services

Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)52.1 50.0+4.3% 67.8176.5 160.8+9.8%
Number of vessels (end of period)*22 22- 2222 22-
Average utilization rate63.4% 57.0%+6.4 pts 65.7%62.2% 55,1%+7.1 pts
Average daily rate (in US$/day)34,304 37,182-7.7% 37,97636,649 40,001-8.4%

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Adjusted revenues for the Subsea Services activity were down 23.1% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2017, mainly impacted by a lower number of turnkey projects and the slowdown in contractors' activity. Utilization rates remained stable overall in a very competitive environment reflected in the level of daily rates. The IMR (Inspection, Maintenance & Repair) business remained stable.

BOURBON Subsea Services continues to pursue its diversification strategy with its partners in regions of operation, such as the Persian Gulf, Asia, West Africa and Central America.

Other

Quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Var
2017/2016		 Q2 20172017 2016Var
2017/2016
Adjusted Revenues (in € millions)3.0 5.9-49.1% 3.811.0 16.3-32.6%

Activities included are those that do not fit into either Marine Services or Subsea Services. For the most part, they correspond to the results of various ship management and logistics activities and to the cement carrier Endeavor, which was sold in July 2017.

OUTLOOK

The improvement in the oil companies' financial positions has not yet been reflected in a generalized recovery of their investments and thus by an increase in the activity of our Offshore services market. Customers wish to continue to operate at optimum price levels in order to carry on sanctioning Offshore projects in competition with Onshore projects and shale oil in particular.

Recovery is expected to be slow and the Deepwater offshore and Shallow water offshore segments will continue to be affected by vessel overcapacity throughout 2018 in all geographical regions, although some signs of improvement will be seen at local level. Utilization rates should continue to resist in the Crew boats and Subsea segments.

Facing this "new normal", BOURBON must pursue the radical change of its business model and its efforts to streamline operations, reduce costs and preserve cash. To meet the competitiveness needs of our Offshore business and the new requirements of our customers, we have to respond to the down cycle that is metamorphosing the face of our industry and offer modern vessels, teams capable of providing service excellence, as well as new innovative and efficient ways of operating.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

BOURBON's results will continue to be influenced by the €/US$ exchange rate.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2017 4th Quarter and Full Year Financial Information press release February 8, 2018
2017 Annual Results press release and presentation March 15, 2018


APPENDIX

Quarterly adjusted revenue breakdown

In millions of euros 20172016
Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3Q2Q1
Marine Services 149.1 162.3 164.8 182.9 203.2 218.5 259.5
Deepwater offshore vessels 59.968.368.872.881.484.298.6
Shallow water offshore vessels 37.839.137.150.160.973.694.6
Crew boats 51.455.058.960.060.860.766.3
Subsea Services 52.1 67.8 56.6 56.4 50.0 60.9 50.0
Other 3.0 3.8 4.1 5.1 5.9 5.3 5.0
Total adjusted revenues 204.3234.0225.5 244.4259.1284.7314.5
Adjustments* (11.9) (19.2) (20.6) (20.0) (19.4) (20.1) (22.5)
TOTAL CONSOLIDATED* 192.4214.7204.9224.4239.7264.6292.0

* Effect of consolidation of joint ventures using the equity method.

Quarterly average utilization rates for the offshore fleet

In % 20172016
Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3Q2Q1
Marine Services 52.9 52.7 54.3 57.1 59.9 64.5 70.3
Deepwater offshore vessels62.260.361.060.566.469.777.2
Shallow water offshore vessels42.140.035.644.653.162.571.3
Crew boats55.156.461.462.261.163.867.5
Subsea Services 63.4 65.7 57.5 63.3 57.0 56.0 52.3
"Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 51.449.846.852.158.364.571.7
"Total fleet" 53.453.354.557.459.764.269.5

Quarterly average daily rates for the offshore fleet

In US$/day 2017 2016
Q3Q2Q1 Q4Q3Q2Q1
Deepwater offshore vessels 13,781 14,863 15,084 15,526 16,492 16,537 17,630
Shallow water offshore vessels 8,371 8,749 9,534 9,958 10,365 10,712 11,967
Crew boats 4,453 4,393 4,270 4,359 4,473 4,405 4,538
Subsea Services 34,304 37,976 37,488 35,195 37,182 39,583 44,119
"Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 13,68514,95515,26715,08115,26015,26516,299


Quarterly number of vessels (end of period)

In number of vessels* 20172016
Q3Q2Q1Q4Q3Q2Q1
Marine Services 489 490 491 491 491 490 492
Deepwater offshore vessels 89898989898989
Shallow water offshore vessels131132133133133133133
Crew boats269269269269269268270
Subsea Services 22 22 22 22 22 22 22
FLEET TOTAL 511512513 513513512514

* Vessels operated by BOURBON (including vessels owned or on bareboat charter).

Nine month average utilization rates for the offshore fleet

In % 9 months
20172016
Marine Services 53.3 64.9
Deepwater offshore vessels 61.171.0
Shallow water offshore vessels 39.262.3
Crew boats 57.664.1
Subsea Services 62.2 55.1
"Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 49.364.8
"Total fleet" 53.764.4

Nine month average daily rates for the offshore fleet

In US$/day 9 months
20172016
Deepwater offshore vessels 14,687 16,939
Shallow water offshore vessels 8,856 11,061
Crew boats 4,427 4,477
Subsea Services 36,649 40,001
"Total fleet excluding Crew boats" 14,67315,626


Breakdown of adjusted revenues by geographical region

In millions of eurosThird quarter9 months
Q3 2017 Q3 2016Change2017 2016Change
Africa 118.9 131.0-9.2% 384.3 480.4-20.0%
Europe & Mediterranean/Middle East 31.1 45.7-32.0% 91.5 116.3-21.3%
Americas 36.0 52.9-32.0% 115.4 171.2-32.6%
Asia 18.3 29.5-38.0% 72.6 90.3-19.6%

Other key indicators

Quarterly breakdown

2017 2016
Q3Q2Q1 Q4Q3Q2Q1
Average €/US$ exchange rate for the quarter
(in €)		 1.17 1.10 1.06 1.08 1.12 1.13 1.10
€/US$ exchange rate at closing
(in €)		 1.18 1.14 1.07 1.05 1.12 1.11 1.14
Average price of Brent for the quarter
(in US$/bbl)		 55 51 54 49 46 46 34

Nine month breakdown

9 months
20172016
Average nine month €/US$ exchange rate (in €) 1.11 1.12
€/US$ exchange rate at closing (in €) 1.18 1.12
Average nine month price of Brent (in US$/bbl) 52 42


About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of almost 9,300 skilled employees. Through its 37 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides two operating activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2016, BOURBON'S revenue came to €1,102.6 million and the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

Contacts

BOURBONMedia relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investor Relations, analysts,
shareholders		 Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607 +33 144 824 634
investor-relations@bourbon-online.com (mailto:investor-relations@bourbon-online.com) vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
Corporate Communication
Christelle Loisel
+33 491 136 732
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com (mailto:christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com)





PDF version (http://hugin.info/159569/R/2148314/824122.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)