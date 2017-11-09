WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey announces the appointment of Wang Wei, Founding Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (CMAA) to its Global Cybersecurity Blockchain Advisory Task Force . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug/Geneva, Beijing and New York, November 9, 2016 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Wang Wei to its Global Cybersecurity Blockchain Advisory Task Force (Advisory Committee). Chaired by Carlos Moreira, Founder of WISeKey, the Advisory Committee counsels WISeKey's board of directors and its senior management team on matters of strategic business development and revenue growth. The members of the Advisory Committee originate from a wide variety of sectors - including telecommunication, financial services, and information technology - all areas of critical importance to WISeKey's growth strategy.

Wang Wei is the Founding Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association (CMAA) and serves as the Chairman of China M&A Group. During his career, Mr. Wang has organized and supervised IPO underwritings of over 40 Chinese companies in domestic and overseas markets, and has provided guidance and advisory services on restructuring, financing, and M&A activities to many other leading companies in China. He has worked for a number of international corporations, including Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. in Tokyo, the World Bank in Washington D.C. and the Chase Bank in New York. He serves as economic advisor in several ministerial and provincial governments in China, as well as independent director for several public companies.

Mr. Wang received his bachelor's degree in accounting and master's degree in finance in China, and a Ph.D. in economics from Fordham University in the United States. He has authored several books and journal articles, and is a frequent lecturer at universities in China, including CEIBS and Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Wang has received several awards including: "Top Five Chinese Investment Bankers" by Talents magazine, "The Most Influential Independent Director" by Directors & Boards magazine, and "The Most Influential Investment Banker" by China Finance Network. He received the 2012 Lifetime Achievement Award from The M&A Advisor in New York, the 2013 Social Innovator Award from The Wall Street Journal, and the 2015 IFFM Financial Literacy Award.

Mr. Wang has been a member of Shanghai Stock Exchange Corporate Governance Advisory Committee since 2007. He founded the Chinese Museum of Finance (Group) in 2010, an organization that currently runs 6 museums in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenyang and Suzhou. He was elected Chairman of Asia Mergers & Acquisitions Association (AMAA) and Co-chairman of International Federation of Finance Museums (IFFM) in November 2015. In January 2017, he became a director of the Board of the Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), founded by 25 countries.

Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeKey, commented: "We are delighted to have Wang join WISeKey's Advisory Committee. We look forward to working closely with him and benefit from his expertise as we expand our operations in China and among the Blockchain community."

Wang Wei added: "I am excited to work with a highly respected group of experts in the cybersecurity arena. As WISeKey is currently expanding its footprint to China, I am looking forward to assisting the team by bringing my knowledge and expertise in the Asian markets and support the Advisory Committee."



GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY ADVISORY TASK FORCE

The Global Cybersecurity Advisory Task Force is composed of influential individuals in different industries and sectors that can advise and support WISeKey in the development of its strategy and business. The Global Cybersecurity Advisory Task force is mandated by its charter to advise and support the company in:

Revenue growth

Organic growth (solutions, services)

International expansion

M&A

Business models

Corporate image

Strategic partnerships, alliances

Other members are available at: https://www.wisekey.com/about/global-cybersecurity-advisory-task-force/ (https://www.wisekey.com/about/global-cybersecurity-advisory-task-force/).

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provide secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (http://www.wisekey.com).

