

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) on Thursday announced that it has signed investment cooperation agreement with China's Yankuang Group Co., Ltd. for a $3.5 billion Coal-to-Syngas production facility to be built in China.



The agreement was signed today in the presence of U.S President Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China as part of the Trade Mission to China led by the U.S. Department of Commerce.



Under the agreement, Air Products and Shaanxi Future Energy Group Co., Ltd. or SFEC, a unit of Yankuang, intend to form an Air Products majority-controlled joint venture company. The JV would build, own and operate an air separation, gasification and syngas clean-up system to supply the SFEC site.



The air separation units are expected to produce approximately 40,000 tons-per-day or TPD of oxygen to support the production of about 2.5 million nm3/hour of syngas. SFEC would supply coal, steam and power and receive syngas under a long-term, onsite contract.



Air Products currently supplies SFEC's Phase 1 project in Yulin with 12,000 TPD of oxygen.



The overall project is expected onstream in 2021.



Air Products Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi, and Li Xiyong, Chairman of Yankuang Group signed the agreement.



