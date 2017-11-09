Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Expands and Advances Robust Pipeline of DARPin(R) Therapies in Oncology and Ophthalmology

- Company Begins Development of MP0310, First DARPin® Therapy in Early-stage Immuno-oncology Portfolio

- R&D Update and Webcast Today Highlights Continued Progress in Pipeline in Oncology and Ophthalmology

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Molecular Partners AG (SWX: MOLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of drugs known as DARPin® therapies, today announces continued progress with its robust pipeline of therapeutic candidates in oncology and ophthalmology, as well as expansion of its early-stage immuno-oncology portfolio. Today's R&D update in New York, entitled 'The DARPin® Difference - Offering Patients a New Dimension of Protein Therapeutics,' will feature a series of presentations highlighting the scientific rationale and the potential clinical impact of the DARPin® approach, as well as Molecular Partners' continued forward integration and evolution towards becoming a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company.

'A growing body of scientific and clinical evidence suggests that our DARPin® drug discovery platform is a powerful and practical engine for developing medicines that make a tangible difference in the lives of patients, physicians and society,' commented Patrick Amstutz, CEO of Molecular Partners. 'With a late-stage asset in ophthalmology, continued progress with two key oncology clinical development programs, and the emergence of MP0310, the first early-stage immuno-oncology compound originating from our I/O DARPin® toolbox, we combine the scientific strength of our DARPin® platform with a strong financial position.'

In addition to an overview of the Molecular Partners clinical and pre-clinical pipeline, the R&D update event will feature presentations by the following medical and scientific experts:

Prof. Angelo Vacca, MD, Chief of Internal Medicine, University of Bari Medical School, Bari, Italy: Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Kathryn A. Gold, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of California San Diego Moores Cancer Center: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Richard Baird, PhD, Academic Consultant in Experimental Cancer Therapeutics, University of Cambridge, UK: HER2+ Breast Cancers

Baldo Scassellati Sforzolini, MD, PhD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, Allergan: abicipar, in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD)

About the DARPin® Difference

DARPin® therapeutics are a new class of protein therapeutics that open an extra dimension of multi-specificity and multi-functionality. DARPin® candidates are potent, specific, safe and very versatile. They can engage more than five targets at once, offering potential benefits over those provided by conventional monoclonal antibodies or other currently available protein therapeutics.

The DARPin® technology is a fast and cost-effective drug discovery engine, producing drug candidates with ideal properties for development and very high production yields. With their good safety profile, low immunogenicity and long half-life in the bloodstream and the eye, DARPin® therapies have the potential to advance modern medicine and significantly improve the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. Molecular Partners is partnering with Allergan to advance clinical programs in ophthalmology and is advancing a proprietary pipeline of DARPin® drug candidates in oncology. The most advanced global product candidate is abicipar, a molecule currently in phase 3, in partnership with Allergan. Several DARPin® molecules for various ophthalmic indications are also in development. The most advanced systemic DARPin® molecule, MP0250, is in a clinical POC study in multiple myeloma. In addition, Molecular Partners will evaluate MP0250 for the treatment of solid tumors in a phase 1b/2 trial in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). MP0274, the company's second-most advanced DARPin® drug candidate in oncology, has entered into phase 1 clinical development. With its broad anti-HER activity, MP0274 inhibits HER1-, HER2-, and HER3-mediated downstream signaling via Her2, leading to induction of apoptosis. Molecular Partners is also advancing a growing preclinical pipeline that features several immuno-oncological development programs. DARPin® is a registered trademark owned by Molecular Partners AG.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of therapies known as DARPin® therapies. With a management team that includes many of the company's founding scientists, Molecular Partners continues to attract talented individuals who share a passion for developing breakthrough medicines for serious diseases. Molecular Partners has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development and several more in the research stage, with a current focus on ophthalmology and oncology. The company establishes research and development partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and is backed by established biotech investors.

For more information regarding Molecular Partners AG, go to: www.molecularpartners.com.

