Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. reports Q3 2017 results

Amsterdam - 9 November 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], publishes results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2017.

Highlights

Revenue increased 33.7% year-on-year to EUR 118.1 million in Q3, up 6.7% on an underlying1 basis, driven by strong growth in Luxembourg and Jersey (9M up 3.5% underlying to EUR 357.8 million).

Adjusted EBITA increased 34.2% year-on-year in Q3 to EUR 46.3 million, up 13.7% on an underlying basis (9M up 1.4% underlying to EUR 134.2 million).

Q3 adjusted EBITA margin improved by 243bps year-on-year to 39.2% (9M: 37.5%).

Adjusted net income increased 41.2% year-on-year to EUR 36.5 million in Q3 (9M increased 29.8% to EUR 100.9 million, resulting in adjusted EPS of EUR 1.11).

Cash from operating activities increased 17.4% year-on-year to EUR 23.8 million in Q3 (9M up 5.9% to EUR 108.6 million).

Full year 2017 guidance reiterated and full year 2018 outlook announced.

Intertrust intends to initiate a share repurchase programme of up to EUR 50 million at short notice, expected to be completed by 29 June 2018 or earlier when the maximum aggregate value has been reached, and to be executed on a MAR Safe Harbor-compliant basis.

Hans Turkesteen announced as interim CFO, effective immediately, subject to regulatory approval (see separate press release also published today). The CEO search is ongoing.

To read the full Q3 2017 results press release please open the attached file or download here (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

The supporting Q3 2017 results presentation is also attached and available on our website (https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors).

Analyst conference call:

Intertrust CEO David de Buck and CFO Maarten de Vries will hold an analyst / investor call at 13:00 CET today.

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website. The webcast can be accessed here (http://player.companywebcast.com/intertrustgroup/20171109_1/en/Player).

If you would like to be able to ask questions during the webcast, please also register (https://www.kpneventcall.nl/EventRegistration/1a88a120-92ab-4f9f-a5d1-b43d30437f5b) to dial in. We recommend dialling in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start time.

intertrust-nv-q3-2017-results-09112017-final-final (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2148334/824179.pdf)

intertrust-nv-q3-2017-results-presentation-final (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2148334/824180.pdf)



