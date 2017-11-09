Intertrust Group: Intertrust announces appointment of interim CFO

Amsterdam - 9 November 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, today announces the appointment of Hans Turkesteen as interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

Hans Turkesteen (54) is a registered accountant and senior finance professional with over 25 years' experience in the professional services industry at Andersen and later Deloitte, including as Managing Partner of their Financial Advisory Services division. More recently he served as CFO and Member of the Management Board at private equity-owned Stork (2008-2012) and AEX-listed Royal Imtech NV (2013-2015).

Maarten de Vries will stay with the Company until 31 December 2017 to ensure a smooth handover.

David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust, said: "We welcome Hans Turkesteen as interim CFO and member of our Executive Committee. We are confident Hans' broad background in professional services, deep financial expertise and extensive capital markets experience will benefit the further development of Intertrust. We also thank Maarten for his valuable contribution during his short tenure with us and wish him well for his future."

Hans Turkesteen commented: "I am pleased to join Intertrust as their interim CFO. The Company has a strong global market position and provides high value, in-demand business services to a world-class client portfolio. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to further strengthen the Company's profile, reputation and performance."

The appointment of Hans Turkesteen is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com (mailto:marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com)

Marieke Palstra Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 39 offices in 28 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

intertrust-nv-interim-cfo-appointed-09112017-final (http://hugin.info/171118/R/2148362/824166.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Intertrust Group via Globenewswire

