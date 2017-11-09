sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 567 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

262,20 Euro		+1,60
+0,61 %
WKN: 579919 ISIN: CH0011075394 Ticker-Symbol: ZFIN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
260,68
263,30
07:59
261,51
262,53
08:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG262,20+0,61 %