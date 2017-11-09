

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its nine-month Property & Casualty or P&C gross written premiums dropped 2 percent to $25.35 billion from last year's $25.75 billion.



On a like-for-like basis, P&C gross written premiums increased 1%, with improved new business and customer retention



Life annual premium equivalent or APE sales were flat at $3.47 billion, while it grew 1% on a like-for-like basis, with 17% growth in new business value reflecting continued focus on higher margin unit-linked and protection products.



The company continued top-line growth at Farmers Exchanges, with premiums from continuing operations up 3% and a stable surplus ratio of 37.7%.



Group Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said, 'We expect the third quarter natural catastrophe events to drive improvements in pricing across our business. New business volumes and customer retention in Property & Casualty and Life are both up, while the Farmers Exchanges continue to deliver consistent growth. The Group is strongly capitalized and has continued to make progress against its strategic targets.'



