

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its key counterparts in late Asian deals on Thursday.



The greenback slipped to 1.1605 against the euro and 1.3134 versus the pound, from its early highs of 1.1586 and 1.3106, respectively.



The greenback fell to a session's low of 0.9981 against the franc, off its previous high of 1.0006.



Reversing from an early 2-day high of 114.07 against the yen, the greenback edged down to 113.44.



The greenback is likely to challenge support around 112.5 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc, 1.17 against the euro and 1.33 against the pound.



