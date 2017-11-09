

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in September, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 5.2 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.1 percent gain in August. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Production in the transport equipment industry alone grew by 15.5 percent annually in September.



Manufacturing of the machine, metal, pharmaceutical and rubber and plastic industries grew stronger than average in the industry.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent from August, when it rose by 0.7 percent.



